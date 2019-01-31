Portion of I-70 closed after propane tank explodes in back of tractor-trailer

SMITHTON, Pa. - Part of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed Thursday after a propane tank exploded in the back of a tractor-trailer.
Emergency crews tell Channel 11 it happened just after 11 a.m. near Smithton.
Eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between Exit 49 near Smithton and Exit 51A.
Officials said no one was hurt.
