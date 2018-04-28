  • Portion of I-70 re-opens after multi-vehicle crash

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Interstate 70 Friday night.

    According to PennDOT, the eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 20 - PA 136/Beau St and Exit 25 - PA 519. 

    Two medical helicopters were called to the scene.

