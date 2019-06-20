  • Possible severe weather Thursday as flash flood watch continues

    PITTSBURGH - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. 

    A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Beaver County until 2:15 a.m.

    Scattered showers and storms will impact your Wednesday afternoon commute. Expect storms to produce lightning and heavy downpours. Flash flooding is a concern in the strongest. 

    Thursday will bring showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with instances of hail and high wind gusts. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

