PITTSBURGH - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Beaver County until 2:15 a.m.
A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for Beaver Co. until 2:15 am. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/TkJjKCH5bx— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) June 20, 2019
Scattered showers and storms will impact your Wednesday afternoon commute. Expect storms to produce lightning and heavy downpours. Flash flooding is a concern in the strongest.
Thursday will bring showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with instances of hail and high wind gusts. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.
