SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A possible threat made by an elementary school student in the South Park School District was investigated by police Thursday.
In a letter to South Park Elementary Center families, the district's superintendent said the student was talking with classmates and may have made a threat about bringing a weapon to school Friday.
School and South Park Township police were immediately notified after district administrators were made aware of the incident.
Police investigated and spoke with the student's family, but it was determined the threat was not credible, the letter said.
