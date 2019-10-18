  • Post office could be renamed to honor local airman killed in line of duty

    A Beaver County post office could soon be renamed in honor of a local airman killed in the line of duty.

    Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin died last year when his vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

    The U.S. House wants to honor him by renaming the Hookstown facility.

    U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb said renaming the post office will help locals remember the sacrifice Elchin made.

