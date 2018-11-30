Postal worker caught on video tossing package on lawn

NORTH WALES, Pa. - A Pennsylvania family is upset at a United States Postal Service worker they say tossed a package onto their lawn, WPVI reported.
The family in North Wales said they had video evidence that the worker handled the package roughly, and were additionally upset that the employee tried to blame them, the television station reported.
Brian Simon’s surveillance video from Tuesday caught a postal vehicle pulling into his driveway and the driver throwing the package out of the window onto his lawn, WPVI reported.
Moments later, the driver retrieves the package and returns to the vehicle. Then, the worker re-emerges from the truck and heaves the package -- a two-handed throw -- toward the Simons’ front door, the television station reported.
Simon’s wife, Lisa Simon, confronted the driver.
"Her reason for throwing the package was because my dog and two younger children were out in the front yard," Brian Simon told WPVI.
According to Simon, a neighbor’s surveillance video showed that his front yard had neither children nor dogs when the postal worker pulled up, the television station reported.
A Postal Service spokesman said they are aware of the incident and the video and have apologized.
"I would not want to see anyone lose their job, but on the same note, to see the Post Office, especially here in North Wales, teach the postal carriers to be a little more respectful with people's mail and packages," Simon told WPVI.
