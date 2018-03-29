  • Potential landslide closes roads in Pittsburgh for second time

    A potential landslide has forced roads to close in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood for a second time.

    The city of Pittsburgh announced they are pre-emptively closing the section of Commercial Street and Forward Avenue due to pending rain.

    Officials said the road will reopen once the hillside is considered safe.

    City officials said this will greatly affect Thursday evening's rush hour.

