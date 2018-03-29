A potential landslide has forced roads to close in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood for a second time.
The city of Pittsburgh announced they are pre-emptively closing the section of Commercial Street and Forward Avenue due to pending rain.
Officials said the road will reopen once the hillside is considered safe.
City officials said this will greatly affect Thursday evening's rush hour.
Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. as we track more rain moving through the area and where there is potential for more landslides.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, pregnant woman identified in murder-suicide at Southpointe apartment
- Man beaten during home invasion in Brookline
- Local mother killed in freak accident while taking children to school
- VIDEO: Georgia Coffee Shop Happily Hires 14 Employees With Special Needs
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}