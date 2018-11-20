Pothole leaves more than dozen vehicles with flat tires

PITTSBURGH - A pothole left more than a dozen vehicles with flat tires Monday in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood
The pothole on Second Avenue, near Brady Street, was patched overnight, but not before it caused damage to numerous vehicles.
“It came out of nowhere. It’s dark. It’s raining. We saw some horses on the sidewalk. They were there at some point,” Yael Eads, whose car got a flat tire, said.
Eads said at least 12 other vehicles also got flat tires -- all of them the front, passenger side tire.
While many people called for road service, a tow truck driver helped most of them fix their flats.
