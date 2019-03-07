Potholes now among Pittsburgh's most wanted

PITTSBURGH - Potholes are so rampant throughout Pittsburgh that they’re now among the city’s most wanted.
Pittsburgh’s 311 Response Center tweeted a wanted poster, asking people to report potholes so they can be addressed by the Department of Public Works.
“WANTED: Suspect is known as POTHOLE with known aliases such as crater & rut. If seen avoid with caution & report immediately to 311,” the tweet says.
WANTED: Suspect is known as POTHOLE with known aliases such as crater & rut. If seen avoid with caution & report immediately to 311 - A talented crew from @PGHDPW will use a their tactical skills to ensure Pothole is removed from your neighborhood. #Pittsburgh @CityPgh pic.twitter.com/22yjK000c0— PGH311 (@Pgh311) March 5, 2019
When reporting a pothole, the response center asks that people provide the nearest address or intersection to make it easier for crews to find.
Tim McNulty, a spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto, told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE the department would send a list to the DPW for patching when weather permits.
