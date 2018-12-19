Power issue causing disruptions to T service

PITTSBURGH - A power issue is causing disruptions to T service along the Blue Line Library.
The T is operating at the Washington Junction Station -- but only for riders heading inbound.
Things get more complicated for outbound service, with the next stop at Lytle.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County said there is T service between Washington Junction and Lytle in both directions, but only on the inbound side.
Once riders get to Lytle, service is shut down in both directions and a bus needs to be taken back and forth between there and the Library stop.
It is unclear when service will be fully restored.
