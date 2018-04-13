  • Power line comes down on property owner, killing him

    WEST DEER, Pa. - A power line has come down onto an Allegheny County property owner, killing him.

    Firefighters were called to a West Deer home for a brush fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Once they got it under control, they discovered the property owner near their home on McKrell Road.

    Power companies are also on the scene right now.

