WEST DEER, Pa. - A power line has come down onto an Allegheny County property owner, killing him.
Firefighters were called to a West Deer home for a brush fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Once they got it under control, they discovered the property owner near their home on McKrell Road.
Power companies are also on the scene right now.
