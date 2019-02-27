Power outage causing problems for people who rely on well water

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A power outage since Sunday in Allegheny Township is causing problems for people who rely on well water.
The township has set up a water buffalo at the Kiski Park Plaza on South Leechburg Hill Road for residents who don’t have power to pump water from their wells.
Residents are also able to fill jugs and containers at the Allegheny Township Community Building on Community Building Road, which is also open as a warming center and a place to charge electronic devices.
