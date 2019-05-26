PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority of Allegheny County reports T service is being affected by power outages.
The agency said Sunday that rail service in Liberty is suspended.
Due to power issues, rail service in Library is suspended from Lytle to Library. Bus shuttles will between Lytle Station & Library Station.— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) May 26, 2019
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Earlier, the agency said all rail service for parts of the area had been shut down.
Due to a power issue ALL rail service is suspended between Dormont & Downtown .— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) May 26, 2019
BLLB & BLSV rails will travel to Dormont Jct.
Bus shuttles are operating between Dormont and Steel Plaza.
Thank you for your patience while crews work to restore service as quickly as possible.
Keep checking back for updates on this developing story.
