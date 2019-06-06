  • Power outages after reported transformer explosion in Wilkins Township

    Updated:

    WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Power is out in part of Wilkins Township after a reported transformer explosion.

    Officials said the transformer explosion was reported about 5 a.m. in the area of Kingston Drive and William Penn Highway.

    According to Duquesne Light’s website, there were more than 140 outages in Wilkins Township as of 6:15 a.m. Additional outages were reported in surrounding areas.

