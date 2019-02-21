  • Power restored after outage to Port Authority customer service phone lines, service center

    PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority of Allegheny County’s customer service phone lines and downtown service center were without power Thursday morning.

    According to tweets from the Port Authority, the outage was due to an issue in its building, and the power company worked to quickly restore service.

    Service was back by 8:45 a.m.

