  • Power restored to 900+ people in the South Hills

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - A transformer fire briefly knocked out power to nearly 1,000 people in the South Hills.

    According to Castle Shannon police, the fire happened on Route 88 at Rockwood Avenue.

    All Duquesne Light customers had service restored by early Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson.

