You still have a chance to win over a half-billion dollars. That’s because no one won Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63 and the Powerball was 21. The power play was 2.
No one matched all six numbers, so the jackpot is now at $625 million, with an estimated lump sum payout of $380.6 million before taxes, making it the-seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.
The odds of winning are extremely long, at 1 in 292.2 million, but they do get beaten.
The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot - a $1.586 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016.
Meanwhile, a South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot - the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.
You can see the winning Powerball numbers drawn right here on WPXI.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
