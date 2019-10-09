  • Powers unintentionally taken away from school police; Pa. senator looking to restore them

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania law unintentionally stripped school police officers of their ability of make arrests and issue detentions and citations -- powers a lawmaker is now working to restore.

    Sen. Pam Iovino is introducing the legislation to restore the powers to school police officers. She said she has heard concerns in her district, which includes parts of Allegheny and Washington counties, about how school safety is being impacted.

    According to Iovino, her legislation contains language developed after receiving input from both the Senate Democratic and Republican caucuses.

    "I am hopeful for strong bi-partisan support for this commonsense school safety legislation," Iovino said.

