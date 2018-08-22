PITTSBURGH - A pre-trial conference for the East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose has been scheduled for September.
Officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose, who was shot to death as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.
Related Headlines
Neither Rosfeld nor his attorney, Patrick Thomassey, appeared Wednesday at the Allegheny County Courthouse for arraignment. A waiver of arraignment signed by Thomassey was delivered to the courthouse and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Sept. 7.
JUST IN: Officer Michael Rosfeld’s pre-trial conference is now set for September 7th at 9 a.m.— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 22, 2018
That will happen in front of judge Anthony Mariani. Rosfeld is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the shooting death of #AntwonRose. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/zK9Gy3oULS
A trial date is expected to be set during the pre-trial conference.
Judge Anthony Mariani was assigned to the case Friday. Protesters had called for Judge Jeffrey Manning to be removed after a decision to not revoke Rosfeld’s bond.
RELATED: Day after new guidelines issued, crowd protesting Antwon Rose’s death
Rosfeld, who waived his preliminary hearing at the end of July, has been on house arrest.
At the beginning of August, Rosfeld was named in a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Rose’s family. The borough of East Pittsburgh, its mayor and the East Pittsburgh police chief were also named.
STORY: Antwon Rose’s family files federal lawsuit against East Pittsburgh, Officer Rosfeld, others
On Tuesday, borough officials announced during a council meeting that the police department could shut down. Some residents believe the decision has to do with the shooting, but officials said the discussions have been going on for years.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- East Pittsburgh to shut down police department
- $20,000 REWARD: Man wanted for threatening President Trump believed back in Pa.
- VIDEO: Barnum's Animal Crackers No Longer Shown In Cages
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}