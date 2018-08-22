  • Pre-trial conference set for East Pittsburgh officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A pre-trial conference for the East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose has been scheduled for September.

    Officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose, who was shot to death as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.

    Related Headlines

    Neither Rosfeld nor his attorney, Patrick Thomassey, appeared Wednesday at the Allegheny County Courthouse for arraignment. A waiver of arraignment signed by Thomassey was delivered to the courthouse and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Sept. 7.

    A trial date is expected to be set during the pre-trial conference.

    Judge Anthony Mariani was assigned to the case Friday. Protesters had called for Judge Jeffrey Manning to be removed after a decision to not revoke Rosfeld’s bond.

    RELATED: Day after new guidelines issued, crowd protesting Antwon Rose’s death

    Rosfeld, who waived his preliminary hearing at the end of July, has been on house arrest.

    At the beginning of August, Rosfeld was named in a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Rose’s family. The borough of East Pittsburgh, its mayor and the East Pittsburgh police chief were also named.

    STORY: Antwon Rose’s family files federal lawsuit against East Pittsburgh, Officer Rosfeld, others

    On Tuesday, borough officials announced during a council meeting that the police department could shut down. Some residents believe the decision has to do with the shooting, but officials said the discussions have been going on for years.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories