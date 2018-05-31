0 Pregnant 911 dispatcher helps man deliver daughter on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher who is 8 months pregnant helped a man through the delivery of his daughter on the Parkway East.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mom delivers baby along Parkway East

Related Headlines Mom delivers baby along Parkway East

Alyssa Holland was working early Tuesday morning when a phone call she’ll never forget came in. It was a man who was on the way to the hospital with his expecting wife -- but the baby wasn’t going to wait.

Holland said she had just been joking with coworkers that she herself might go into labor soon. Little did she know she’d instead be helping someone else get through labor.

“I asked her if they see any part of the baby. They said, ‘The head’s coming,’” Holland recalled.

The baby’s father pulled over near the Greenfield Bridge and Holland talked him through the delivery.

TRENDING NOW:

“He took off his shirt. He used that as a cloth. He took off his shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord,” Holland said.

Holland, who is already a mother to a 1-year-old boy, said the experience was rewarding, especially given she often takes calls for shootings and fires.

“It’s good to bring someone into the world instead of something bad. The positive side of the job,” Holland said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.