Pregnant victim in hit-and-run pleads for information in crash

    TARENTUM, Pa. - Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Tarentum. 

    The driver of an SUV crashed into the victim on Route 28 near the Tarentum Exit, near Bakerstown Road Bridge on May 3.  

    Only Channel 11 talked with the victim as she recalls being left with scrapes, bruises and aches after her car flipped over.

    The victim told Channel 11 she is pregnant and was worried about her unborn baby. 

    WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is talking with the victim and will have her plea to the public for Channel 11 News at 5. 

    Police say the driver of the SUV took off, leaving the victim helpless in her car that was upside down on the side of the road.

     

    The victim wants to get the word out in hopes that detectives find the driver – so they can pay to replace her totaled car. 
     

     

