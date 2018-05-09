Pregnant victim in hit-and-run pleads for information in crash

TARENTUM, Pa. - Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Tarentum.
The driver of an SUV crashed into the victim on Route 28 near the Tarentum Exit, near Bakerstown Road Bridge on May 3.
Related Headlines
Only Channel 11 talked with the victim as she recalls being left with scrapes, bruises and aches after her car flipped over.
The victim told Channel 11 she is pregnant and was worried about her unborn baby.
WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is talking with the victim and will have her plea to the public for Channel 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- 95-year-old grandma sent to jail for slipper slap, police say
- Man charged with attempted homicide in road-rage stabbing
- Police: 7 children found living in deplorable conditions, left home alone for hours
- VIDEO: Delta plane evacuated after smoke fills cabin
Police say the driver of the SUV took off, leaving the victim helpless in her car that was upside down on the side of the road.
The victim wants to get the word out in hopes that detectives find the driver – so they can pay to replace her totaled car.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}