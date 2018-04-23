A pregnant woman who was shot Sunday along with another woman has given birth, police said Monday.
Police said the baby was delivered by emergency c-section
The two women arrived at the hospital around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. The person who drove them there left before police arrived.
Police said Monday that the baby appears to be doing well.
Both woman are in stable condition, according to police.
Police aren't sure where the shooting occurred, but said ShotSpotter detected gunshots on Kelly Street in Homewood a short time before the women showed up at the hospital.
Channel 11 found crime scene tape next to the Homewood Brushton YMCA nearby and police canvassed the area looking for witnesses and surveillance video on Monday afternoon.
Casings were found at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made and there are no suspects.
