  • Pregnant woman gives birth, remains in critical condition after double shooting

    Updated:

    A pregnant woman who was shot Sunday along with another woman has given birth, but remains in critical condition, police said Monday.

    The two women showed up at the hospital about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. The person who drove them there left before police arrived.

    Police said Monday that the baby appears to be doing well. Although the mother is in critical condition, her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

    The second woman was last listed in stable condition.

    Police aren't sure where the shooting occurred, but said ShotSpotter detected gunshots on Kelly Street in Homewood a short time before the women showed up at the hospital.

    Casings were found at the scene, police said.

    No arrests have been made and there are no suspects.

