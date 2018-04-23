  • Pregnant woman in critical condition, 1 other injured in double shooting

    Updated:

    Two women showed up at a hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot.

    One of the women, who is pregnant, is in critical condition, police said. The second woman is in stable condition.

    We're working to learn more about the shooting, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    Police aren't sure where the shooting occurred, but said ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the 6900 block of Kelly Street in Homewood a short time before the women showed up at the hospital.

    Casings were found at the scene, police said.

    Police are still investigating. 

