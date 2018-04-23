Two women showed up at a hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot.
One of the women, who is pregnant, is in critical condition, police said. The second woman is in stable condition.
We're working to learn more about the shooting, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Police aren't sure where the shooting occurred, but said ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the 6900 block of Kelly Street in Homewood a short time before the women showed up at the hospital.
Casings were found at the scene, police said.
Police are still investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 injured, 1 in critical condition after South Side hit-and-run; driver in custody
- Local movie theater cited for mouse droppings 'too numerous to count'
- Waffle House shooting: 4 dead after nude gunman opens fire in Tennessee, police say
- VIDEO: Family, friends attend former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}