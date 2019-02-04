MCKEESPORT - The family of a pregnant woman who was pinned in between two cars in January is sharing their story only with Channel 11.
Police said a woman, a 28-year-old from McKeesport, had pulled over her car in the right lane of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh. Investigators believe she was putting gas in the car and was behind it when another car struck her and her car.
She had to have both legs amputated, but the family told Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith the woman is in high spirits despite the long road to recovery.
The exclusive interview on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}