GIBSONIA, Pa. - Officials in one of the area’s largest school districts are ready to start talking about redistricting.
Pine-Richland School Board members and administrators will begin preliminary discussions about redistricting at an Oct. 7 meeting, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
A new demographic study will help the district assess its needs related to a possible redistricting, officials told TribLIVE. The last demographic study was conducted in 2016.
Superintendent Brian Miller told TribLIVE there are several factors that need to be considered, including an estimated timeframe for redistricting, whether children heading into third grade would be grandfathered in and keeping the neighborhood intact.
“This will be a really good conversation, I hope, and the goal after this would be then to reach out and begin the study and information so we have the time to be able to evaluate,” Miller said.
