PITTSBURGH - Roadway reconstruction that’s part of the Parkway North improvement project is moving closer to downtown Pittsburgh this week, with work taking place on the North Shore.
The reconstruction work is being done on northbound Route 28/East General Robinson Street between Anderson Street and the ramp from northbound I-279 to Route 28, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
River Avenue was set to be closed to traffic starting 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection with East General Robinson Street.
Preparatory work, including temporary paving and barrier installation, will take place Monday through Thursday. PennDOT said there will be lane restrictions.
Construction will start Friday, with two of the three lanes of East General Robinson Street closing to traffic continuously through mid-June, PennDOT said.
The following detours will be posted:
From River Avenue
- From River Avenue, turn onto Madison Avenue
- Turn right onto Progress Avenue
- Turn left onto Chestnut Street
- Turn left onto East Ohio Street
- Turn left onto Cedar Avenue
- Turn right onto Stockton Avenue
- Turn left onto Anderson Street
- End detour
From Route 28/East General Robinson Street
- From East General Robinson Street, continue onto northbound Route 28
- Take the ramp to Chestnut Street
- Turn right onto Chestnut Street
- Turn right onto Progress Avenue
- Turn left onto Madison Avenue
- Follow Madison Avenue to River Avenue
- End detour
TRENDING NOW:
- Father fends off armed intruder hiding in garage
- Car ends up on its side during crash in McKees Rocks
- Reports: Antonio Brown traded to Raiders, will become highest paid receiver in league
- VIDEO: Drug you probably already have could help cancer patients live longer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}