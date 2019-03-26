  • President Trump hosts Stanley Cup champion Capitals at White House

    WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump welcomed the 2018 NHL champion Washington Capitals to the White House Monday.  

    Team captain Alex Ovechkin carried the Stanley Cup into the Oval Office. 

    Trump congratulated the Capitals on their successful season and wished them continued success as they prepare for this season’s playoffs. 

    "You had a truly incredible season last season defending against your arch rivals and two-time reigning champions the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Trump said. “How are they doing?” the president asked Capital’s owner Ted Leonsis.

    “They’ll be in the playoffs,” Leonsis said.  

    “They're never easy, are they?” the president asked.  

    “No,” Leonsis replied.

     “They're never easy but let's see how it all works out," president Trump added. 

    Ovechkin also thanked president Trump for hosting the team at the White House.

     

