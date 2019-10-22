  • President Trump's visit cost: 'It'll be expensive'

    By: Paul J. Gough

    Updated:

    How much will President Trump's visit Wednesday afternoon to a natural gas industry conference In downtown Pittsburgh cost the city? The exact cost is unclear, but one thing's for certain: It's coming out of the city's budget with no hope of repayment.

    >>RELATED: President Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public

    Related Headlines

    "It'll be expensive," acknowledged Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich at a news conference Monday afternoon outlining the city's massive safety, security and traffic efforts when Trump speaks at the Shale Insight conference.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories