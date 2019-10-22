0 President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public

PITTSBURGH - In preparation for President Donald Trump’s visit to Downtown Pittsburgh on Oct. 23, the city announced some security measures that will impact a lot of people.

Several streets surrounding the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, where Trump will speak at the Shale Insight conference, will be closed Wednesday after the morning rush hour – that will likely cause heavy delays during the evening commute.

The conference is open to the public. People can register for a free general admission pass, on a first-come, first-served, basis.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the city has "learned some valuable lessons" since the last time then candidate Trump visited Pittsburgh. In 2016, protests led to some violence and arrests.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich recommended in a release that people who work downtown should consider working from home that day or leaving early.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet, Ed.D. announced that 12 schools will be closed Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Pittsburgh Brashear High School

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Pittsburgh Carrick High School

Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Pittsburgh Online Academy Drop-In Center

Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy

Pittsburgh Perry High School

Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy 6-12

Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center 6-12

Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12

“We believe we can never do enough to ensure student safety,” said Superintendent Hamlet. “Due to information we have received from City officials, the unknown impact of rolling closures on traffic, and as an additional precaution, we will close 12 schools to ensure students are not traveling through Downtown during the President’s visit.”

According to the release, all staff at closed school should report to their school, except for CAPA staff, who will report to Pittsburgh Greenway.

All athletic events are also canceled.

Traffic will also be affected by rolling road closures to accommodate Trump’s motorcade as he travels to and from the convention center.

The specific timing and exact road closures will be released closer to the event.

