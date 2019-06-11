JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled to send the case of a woman who says she was raped by a priest to trial.
The alleged rape happened in the Johnstown-Altoona Diocese in 1981.
The court ruled Tuesday that a jury should decide whether or not the statute of limitations has expired.
Channel 11's Rick Earle is talking to a local attorney about what this decision means on Channel 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Another American tourist died in Dominican Republic after drink from hotel minibar, family says
- Flames engulf tractor-trailer, fuel pumps at turnpike service plaza
- Funeral home to hold burial for veteran with no family, would like volunteers to attend service
- VIDEO: Search underway for person who shot dog then dumped him under bridge
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}