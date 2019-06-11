  • Woman to get trial for 1981 sexual assault claims against priest

    JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled to send the case of a woman who says she was raped by a priest to trial.

    The alleged rape happened in the Johnstown-Altoona Diocese in 1981.

    The court ruled Tuesday that a jury should decide whether or not the statute of limitations has expired.

