0 Primanti Bros., Mrs. T's Pierogies joining forces on new sandwich -- ‘The Polish Hill'

PITTSBURGH - When it comes to food, it doesn’t get much more Pittsburgh than a Primanti Bros. sandwich and pierogies -- so why not combine the two?

Well, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Primanti Bros. and Mrs. T’s Pierogies are teaming up to create a limited-time sandwich inspired by Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood. It’s called “The Polish Hill” sandwich.

For the first time in Primanti Bros. history, the French fries that helped make their sandwiches iconic will be swapped out. They’ll be replaced by another style of potato … the mashed ones in Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

In addition to being piled high with Mrs. T’s Pierogies, the sandwich will include kielbasa, provolone cheese, hot grilled slaw, beer mustard and tomato between two slices of Italian bread.

Don’t be alarmed by the lack of fries: The sandwich has the approval of Toni Haggerty, the long-time manager of Primanti’s original location in the Strip District.

“I don’t let them make changes to our sandwiches like this unless they’re good. Everybody in Pittsburgh knows Mrs. T’s Pierogies, and now they’ll know them on ‘The Polish Hill’ sandwich. If polka music was a flavor -- I’m pretty sure this would be it,” Haggerty said in a news release.

The Polish Hill sandwich will be available June 8 through mid-August.

Mrs. T’s Pierogies and Primanti Bros. enlisted the Pirates Pierogy Racers to have some fun with the announcement of the new sandwich (Watch below or CLICK HERE).

