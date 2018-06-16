There may not be a better deal than this for Pittsburgh dads on Father’s Day.
Primanti Bros. is offering a free sandwich to all fathers on Sunday at all their locations provided someone else at the table spends at least $3.99.
The deal starts at 11 a.m. for dine-in purchases only.
“We’ll be here all day,” said Toni Haggerty, long-time manager of the restaurant’s original location in the Strip District. “Stop down and give the dad in your life what he really wants — a big sandwich and a beer.”
