  • Prisoner allegedly attacks guard with padlock at SCI Somerset

    An inmate allegedly attacked a corrections officer with a padlock at SCI Somerset this month, according to a Johnstown TV station.

    Canie Griffith, 30, who is serving a sentence after pleading guilty to charges including forced indecent voluntary sexual intercourse, allegedly attacked the unidentified officer from behind on May 18, according to NBC affiliate WJAC. 

    He allegedly struck the officer three times before the man was able to flee, according to WJAC. It was unclear what prompted the alleged attack. 

    Earlier, this year, corrections officer Mark Baserman died after an alleged attack by inmate Paul Jawon Kendrick, which prompted changes in prison policy.

