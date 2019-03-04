Professor goes viral for holding student's baby

Pictures of an Atlanta professor holding a student's baby during a lecture are going viral.
Wayne Hayer, a student at Morehouse College, couldn't find a last-minute babysitter for his 5-month-old daughter Friday, so he took her to class.
The man's math professor, Nathan Alexander, offered to carry the girl for the entire lecture so Hayer could take notes.
Alexander said he's actually carried kids for students before and that it's his aim to provide opportunities for students and to build a community.
The professor also said the baby was well-behaved, and even started to fall asleep during his lecture.
The social media post had over 300,000 likes as of Monday morning.
