PITTSBURGH - A program designed to help residents of Allegheny County clear or seal their criminal records was announced Tuesday.
Project Reset helps people find out whether anything can be done about their criminal records. An online tool was created to determine whether a record can be expunged or is eligible to be sealed under the Clean Slate Law.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“In addition to providing dedicated employees to address questions within the Public Defender’s Office and Court Records, attorneys from the Public Defender’s will assist residents eligible for expungement whose charges were filed in Allegheny County,” a news release said.
The Clean Slate Law was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018. It allows for the automatic sealing of criminal records, a process that started in June.
Expungement is a legal process that can clear charges and minor convictions from a record that does not fall under the Clean Slate Law.
To learn more about Project Reset, CLICK HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sharks spotted off coast of Myrtle Beach
- 3 people rescued on Ohio River when barge crushes boat
- Body found in Yough River after crash on I-70 bridge in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: SEE: Brazilian gang leader dressed up as daughter, tries to escape jail
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}