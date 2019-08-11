Crews battled a house fire Fayette County on Saturday evening.
Firefighters, police and EMS were on scene of the fire along Oak Road.
The South Connellsville fire chief said that a propane tank caused an explosion, which started the fire.
It's unknown if the house is a total loss.
