  • Propane tank explosion causes fire at home in South Connellsville

    Crews battled a house fire Fayette County on Saturday evening. 

    Firefighters, police and EMS were on scene of the fire along Oak Road.

    The South Connellsville fire chief said that a propane tank caused an explosion, which started the fire.

    It's unknown if the house is a total loss.

