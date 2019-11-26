  • Propane truck driver saves lives after car smashes into the back of tanker

    PITTSBURGH - One lane of Western Avenue on the North Side was closed for a time Tuesday after a car smashed into the back of a propane truck.

    Fire crews said the car was briefly on fire but it was quickly put out. 

    Nothing was leaking from the propane tank, according to first responders.

