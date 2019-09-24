PITCAIRN, Pa. - The Propel School in Pitcairn was shut down and buses are arriving to take students home after several were sickened by an odor that was "causing problems for our educators and students."
Channel 11 will have more details on what happened starting at 5 p.m.
Early dismissals at Propel Pitcairn school because of an odor from a local sewer project. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/0eBFrznMzV— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) September 24, 2019
A school spokesperson said police officers and fire crews responded to the school and determined that closing it down would be the best course of action.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
School buses were arriving and medics at the school were evaluating light headedness and nausea.
It's not clear at this point how many students or staff were sickened. School officials said there is a nearby environmental project involving a sewer, but it is not known if that is connected.
TRENDING NOW:
- Face transplant recipient, one of world's first, says donor face has started to fail
- Man dies after being shot while walking home in Munhall
- Contagious skin infection affecting students in local school district
- VIDEO: Injuries force local high school football team to forfeit game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}