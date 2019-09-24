  • Propel School shut down after students sickened by fumes

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - The Propel School in Pitcairn was shut down and buses are arriving to take students home after several were sickened by an odor that was "causing problems for our educators and students." 

    A school spokesperson said police officers and fire crews responded to the school and determined that closing it down would be the best course of action. 

    School buses were arriving and medics at the school were evaluating light headedness and nausea.

    It's not clear at this point how many students or staff were sickened. School officials said there is a nearby environmental project involving a sewer, but it is not known if that is connected.

