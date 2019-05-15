  • Proposal to transfer nearly 100 students to different Pittsburgh school

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A new proposal would move students between two Pittsburgh schools.

    Pittsburgh Milliones in the Hill District is grades six through 12, but the school board wants to make it just a high school and send the middle schoolers to Arsenal in Lawrenceville.

    Watch below to hear what parents think of the plan:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories