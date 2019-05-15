Proposal to transfer nearly 100 students to different Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH - A new proposal would move students between two Pittsburgh schools.
Pittsburgh Milliones in the Hill District is grades six through 12, but the school board wants to make it just a high school and send the middle schoolers to Arsenal in Lawrenceville.
Watch below to hear what parents think of the plan:
