Proposed 13-story office building raising concerns in Oakland

PITTSBURGH - A new multistory office building could be coming to Oakland in the near future, but it’s raising some concerns with people in the area.
Wexford Science and Technology laid out a rough draft project in the Pitt Neighborhood. The Baltimore-based real estate firm is looking to possibly build a 13-story office building.
Some folks see it as a new opportunity, but others say it’s a double-edged sword. Channel 11’s Mike Holden is talking with people who might be impacted -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
The building would replace the Murdoch Building on Forbes Avenue, according to Channel 11’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.
The firm is working directly with the University of Pittsburgh on the project and is looking to invest in the area.
