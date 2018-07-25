  • Proposed purchase of old Art Institute building would cost city $40 million

    PITTSBURGH - Controversy is brewing over the possibility of a pricey move by the city of Pittsburgh.

    Council approved a $40 million purchase, but it was a preliminary vote and may not be a done deal yet.

    "There's no question because they keep going in circles on why we should spend $40 million on a new building and we haven't fixed landslides," said Pittsburgh City Council member Darlene Harris.

    There was heated debate Wednesday as some members questioned the proposed purchase of the former Art Institute building on the Boulevard of the Allies and the $27 million price tag, along with $13 million in renovation costs.

