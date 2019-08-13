PITTSBURGH - It's official. Penguins defense prospect Clayton Phillips has enrolled at Penn State, DKPittsburghSports.com confirmed on Monday.
Phillips, who turns 20 next month, was the Penguins' third-round pick in 2017.
Penn State was rumored to be Phillips' preferred school ever since it was reported in June that Phillips was transferring from the University of Minnesota. Also, when Da Beauty League opened its season in July, it listed Phillips as playing for Penn State
