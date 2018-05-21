Protecting your pets from ticks, Lyme disease

Western Pennsylvania is one of the worst places in the country for ticks and Lyme disease.
Channel 11 News found out ticks like to live near the edge of forests, in areas where deer and mice thrive.
Last year was a strong one for tick bites for pets.
Channel 11 News has already looked at what people need to do this year to protect their families from dangerous tick bites. Now, we're looking at what it means for pets.
Channel 11 News checked in with Dr. Michael Skvarla, an insect identifier and extension educator at Penn State University's entomology department.
Skvarla said to make sure pets are on flea and tick control. This will help ensure the ticks don't drop off pets while indoors and lay eggs.
"It's also a good idea to comb and check pets after outdoor activities," Skvarla said.
