  • Protest for Antwon Rose closes Route 30, car drives through it

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Protesters were in North Versailles Sunday demonstrating in the name of Antwon Rose.

    Rose was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer last month.

    That officer is now facing criminal homicide charges.

    Protesters told Channel 11 four people were hit by someone who drove through the group.

    Those demonstrators also told Channel 11 someone was arrested.

