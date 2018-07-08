NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Protesters were in North Versailles Sunday demonstrating in the name of Antwon Rose.
Rose was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer last month.
Related Headlines
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
That officer is now facing criminal homicide charges.
A glimpse of the #AntwonRose protest in North Versailles. Happening NOW. More on Channel 11 at 6pm pic.twitter.com/GHd5cfKfEy— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 8, 2018
Protesters told Channel 11 four people were hit by someone who drove through the group.
Those demonstrators also told Channel 11 someone was arrested.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fans at Jimmy Buffett concert report "gridlock" at gates, long lines
- 4 boys evacuated from Thai cave in mission to save soccer team, coach
- Mt. Lebanon police apologize for offensive word in crime alert
- RAW VIDEO: Viewer video shows intense flames in McKees Rocks fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}