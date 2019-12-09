PITTSBURGH - A protest is planned for Monday morning in downtown Pittsburgh over a project that would connect the city through mass transit.
People who are against the Mon-Oakland Mobility Corridor say the project will interfere with pedestrian safety and create even more congestion and traffic issues.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to Port Authority of Allegheny County officials, using electric buses in the area of Forbes and Fifth avenues will better service the busy area and have a far-reaching positive impact for commuters.
The project would cut through Schenley Park and through several neighborhoods, including Oakland, Hazelwood, Greenfield and potentially Highland Park.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Residents affected by proposed shuttle connector raise concerns
Those against the project want the millions of dollars that would be spent on it to be used in other ways, such as for bike trails, safer pedestrian crossing areas and fully accessible sidewalks.
Monday's protest is expected at the Pittsburgh City-County Building as a meeting over the project takes place. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- FDA investigates diabetes drug for possible contamination with cancer-causing agent
- Guns, drugs, money taken from Lawrenceville apartment building
- 20-foot inflatable leg lamp on display outside ‘A Christmas Story' house
- VIDEO: Annual Tows for Tots toy drive held in Pittsburgh's South Side
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}