  • Protesters try to slow Pittsburgh's annual Columbus Day parade

    PITTSBURGH - Hundreds enjoyed the Columbus Day Parade on Saturday in Bloomfield.

    The parade returned this year after a year's hiatus.  It was canceled last year after the organizer died.   

    Protesters showed up at the parade and tried to slow it down, but the parade continued down Liberty Avenue.  

    Earlier in the week, a flyer was mailed to residents and businesses claiming that the parade organizers found out that Columbus Day was an offensive holiday and chose to cancel the event.

    Organizers were quick to tell everyone that was not the case and the parade was still scheduled.  

