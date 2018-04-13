0 Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Fixing food waste

Up to 40 percent of food produced ends up wasted: thrown away, even though it's perfectly edible.

Pittsburgh's 412 Food Rescue is working to end the waste, and now is getting help from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Peter Sullivan and Jeff Grubbs are world-class musicians from the PSO. They have played in some of the grandest music halls in the world, as well as some humble stages, like in the lobby of a low-income housing building in downtown Pittsburgh.

The families living inside the building are just a short walk from Heinz Hall, but it's likely few have ever been inside. Instead, they're struggling just to keep food on the table.

"They've probably never been to the symphony. They've probably never even though to try to go to the symphony, so for us to be able to bring it to them, it means so much to us," said Lorien Hart, a violinist with the PSO.

Hart helped organized the volunteer effort, which serves as a collaboration between the PSO and 412 Food Rescue.

"Statistically, one in seven people are hungry. But it's much higher among certain populations: for example, among female-headed households, one in three families are facing food insecurity," said Jennifer England, the senior project director at 412 Food Rescue.

England said what makes their project so unique is that it feeds the whole person. While outside the building, some symphony musicians help 412 Food Rescue unload truckloads of fresh healthy meals, inside other musicians share their music in an orchestration they call "body and soul".

"It harmonizes. It feeds the body and the soul and the heart and the mind all at once and it makes sense," said Hart.

You don't have to be a member of the symphony to help 412 Food Rescue.

Volunteers are needed to rescue food that is about to be thrown out and take it to non-profits that will then get the food to those in need.

To learn more, you can search for "412 Food Rescue" in the app store, or you can visit https://412foodrescue.org.

