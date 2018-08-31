0 Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Oncology nurses at UPMC

When you or a loved one must face the journey of cancer, the treatment and medicine can cause painful side effects.

Now, a special group of nurses at UPMC is looking to change that, among them Haliey Moretti.

The UPMC oncology nurse was supposed to be going on her honeymoon, but when she found out the Hillman Cancer Center was holding its 4th annual “nurse ambassador program,” she told her fiance those plans had to wait.

The program allows nurses to learn new types of therapies to treat patients with cancer so they can offer alternatives to patients going through the biggest fight of their lives.

“Our nurses are being trained in integrative therapies such as aroma therapy, hand and foot massage, breathing techniques, and seated yoga and stretching,” said project manager Danielle Petrina.

Petrina says while chemotherapy, radiation and surgery are still vital in cancer treatment, UPMC is pioneering holistic care that benefits the patients, caregivers and the nurses themselves. She says one of the most appealing benefits for patients is possibly having the chance to cut down on prescription medication.

Moretti agreed.

“They want to try something that's not another pill that might even have more side effects,” Moretti said.

When Channel 11 visited, the class of 20 was studying meditation. The day before was acupuncture, which the nurses embraced, despite some initial nerves. They say they know it can all be a game-changer for their patients. This year, three nurses traveled all the

way from UPMC international in Rome to immerse themselves in this class. Sandy Giammona says holistic care is not used in Italy right now, but she's hoping to start a new era in cancer care.

It would great to be the pioneers to help the patients,” she said.

More than 50 UPMC oncology nurses now have this training and are stationed at several hospitals throughout the region.

