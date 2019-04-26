Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Trees for Flight 93

Despite the rain, dozens of volunteers showed up Friday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville to help continue the mission of regrowth and make us proud to be from Pittsburgh.
The Friends of Flight 93 helped organize another Plant a Tree weekend. This year, more than 16,000 saplings will be added to the site.
The original plans called for the reforestation of the surface coal mine that became the final resting place of Flight 93 and its 40 passengers and crew members on 9/11. That plan wanted 150,000 new saplings planted over a 10-year period, and volunteers are helping move the memorial closer to that number.
Some volunteers like Scott Hollern have been planting trees for years now.
"It's interesting to see the trees that started seven years ago and how they've grown," Hollern said. "It's just an honor to be here."
The reforestation efforts should wrap up in the next two or three years. The park hopes to continue to use volunteers to help with the care and maintenance of the trees and the site.
